The Russian military is trying to hold back the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy is training personnel for resupplying motorized rifle, tank and artillery units, inflicts fire damage and conducts remote mining of the terrain on the routes of possible advancement of units of the AFU.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy continues to take measures to strengthen the cover of the Ukrainian-Russian border in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts, up to two battalion tactical groups from the airborne troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are involved in them.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, since the beginning of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region, 23 settlements have been liberated from the invaders. The Russians intensified shelling of Ukrainian positions in order to hold back their advance towards the border.

Ukrainian defenders are pushing out Russian occupiers in Kharkiv region, but about 25% of the territory is still occupied.

Russian military stormed the village of Ternova, Kharkiv region.