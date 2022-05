As of the morning of the 93rd day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian invaders resumed their offensive in the Sloviyansk direction and fired at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, it is reported that in the Siverskyi direction, the enemy continues to take measures to strengthen the cover of the Ukrainian-Russian border in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts, they are involved in two battalion tactical groups from the airborne troops of the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy is training personnel for resupplying motorized rifle, tank and artillery units. It inflicts fire damage and conducts remote mining of the terrain on the routes of the possible advancement of units of our troops.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on holding positions and holding back the advance of Ukrainian troops.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the Russian invaders continue shelling the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, resumed the offensive.

In the Donetsk direction, the invaders are carrying out active offensive operations. They continue the fire defeat of Ukrainian units, inflict missile strikes, and regroup troops.

The enemy is trying to develop success in the Bakhmut direction, disrupt logistics routes and cut off Ukrainian units from the main forces.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is conducting reconnaissance, with the support of artillery, he is trying to gain a foothold in the settlement of Lyman.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy continues to take measures to maintain control over the territory of Kherson region. Having increased the number of attacks on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it conducts aerial reconnaissance and provides engineering equipment for positions. The enemy strengthened the grouping by overturning the reserve units.

In the waters of the Black and Azov seas, enemy ship groups continue to block civilian shipping.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, a day earlier, Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Oleksii Arestovych warned Ukrainians that due to the difficult situation at the front, they need to prepare for possible retreats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and losses among Ukrainian defenders.

We also reported that, according to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, the fighting on the fronts along the entire line of contact has reached its maximum intensity.