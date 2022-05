The United States may approve the supply of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine as early as next week.

This is reported by CNN with reference to several officials at once.

Advanced long-range missile systems are now the main request of the Ukrainian side.

The U.S. is leaning towards sending them to Ukraine as part of a larger military aid package that could be announced as early as next week.

Another system reportedly requested by Ukraine is a highly mobile artillery rocket system known as HIMARS, a lighter-wheeled system capable of firing many of the same types of ammunition as MLRS.

U.S.-made weapons systems can launch missiles for hundreds of kilometers - much farther than any of the systems Ukraine already has - which Ukrainians say could be a game-changer in their war against Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 9, Reuters reported that the White House was working to transfer modern anti-ship missiles to Ukraine that would help lift the naval blockade from the Russian Federation.

On May 22, Adviser to the Head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podoliak said that Ukraine would release the Black Sea if the partners handed over the MLRS systems (Multiple Launch Rocket System - an American universal launcher for launching missiles).

On May 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that there are different ways to unblock the Black Sea, one of the ways is military, so Ukraine turned to partners with requests for appropriate weapons.

On May 23, it became known that Denmark agreed to provide Ukraine with Harpoon anti-ship missiles and launchers for them to protect its coast.