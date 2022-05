The entry of units of the Armed Forces of Belarus into the territory of Ukraine will be suicide for them. The adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak made the corresponding statement on the air of the All-Ukrainian telethon.

Podoliak recalled that recently the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Oleksandr Lukashenko has made many provocative statements.

The adviser to the head of the President's Office believes that they were made solely in order to appease Lukashenko's "partners." This probably concerns Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been waiting for the Belarusian army to help the Russian one since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine.

"I believe that for the Belarusian army to enter the territory of Ukraine is suicide," Podoliak said.

At the same time, he admitted that Belarus could use lethal weapons against Ukraine, including missile systems.

Recall that at the beginning of the week it became known that Belarus decided to continue joint military exercises with the Russian Federation at least until May 28.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Russian troops in Belarus moved Iskander missile systems closer to the Ukrainian border.

There is a possibility that the invaders intend to fire at objects in the western and central part of Ukraine.

And today, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Oleksandr Lukashenko ordered the immediate creation of an operational command on the border with Ukraine.