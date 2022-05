According to data requiring confirmation, Ukraine has lost control of Lyman, Donetsk region. The adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych stated this on the air of Feigin.Live on YouTube on Thursday, May 26.

"According to unverified data, we lost the city of Lyman. The Russian army captured it. Moreover, the way it captured him shows that there are very talented commanders who correctly organized the operation. And this shows, in principle, the increased level of operational and tactical control of the Russian army, it has certainly grown," Arestovych said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 26, Russian troops achieved partial success near Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk region.

On May 26, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar announced that today the battles with the Russian invaders have reached their maximum intensity.

Also on May 26, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said that the next few weeks will be very challenging.