Invaders Fire At Kharkiv. At Least 3 People Killed

On Thursday, May 26, the Russian invaders fired at Kharkiv. At the moment, it is known about at least three killed. The adviser to the head of the regional council Natalia Popova has announced this.

So, Popova reported at least three killed and five wounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian military are conducting intensive battles with the Russian invaders. The most aggravated situation is in the Izium direction.

Meanwhile, the Russian military is storming Ternova in Kharkiv region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the offensive of the Russian invaders in the area of Dovhenke in Kharkiv region, forcing them to retreat.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine in battles are preventing Russian troops from reaching the borders of Luhansk region.