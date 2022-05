Three people were killed as a result of Russian shelling of the city of Lysychansk and its suburbs, in Sievierodonetsk, the invaders fired at the Impulse enterprise, many houses were damaged.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Hadai, announced this on Telegram.

According to Haidai, in villages there is several times more damage to the housing stock.

Sievierodonetsk and Novozvanivka over the past day withstood several aviation strikes. Now the enemy is trying to gain a foothold in the area of Sievierodonetsk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 25, Haidai reported that Russian troops captured about 95% of the territory of Luhansk region.