Units of the Russian occupation forces established control over the settlement of Midna Ruda in Donetsk region. It is located approximately 13 kilometers southeast of Bakhmut.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

It is reported that during the day, Russian troops and militants of the so-called "LDPR" were able to achieve some success in the direction of Pokrovske and Klynove.

Besides, Russian troops and militants managed to capture the village of Midna Ruda.

The enemy tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Komyshuvakha and Nyrkove (from Popasna, Luhansk region), as well as towards Klynove (near Bakhmut).

Earlier we wrote that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the success of the invaders in the village of Ustynivka, Luhansk region. It is located a few kilometers southeast of Sievierodonetsk.

We also reported that on Tuesday, May 24, Russian troops entered the village of Svitlodarsk, Donetsk region, which the Ukrainian military had left the day before.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs explained such actions of the Ukrainian military by the threat of encirclement and the need to stabilize the front line.