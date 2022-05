Units of Russian troops, which the command concentrated near the Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk region, managed to achieve partial success in offensive operations.

This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy is advancing in the directions of the settlements of Sievierodonetsk and Borivske. It is not successful," it was reported.

It is noted that the troops of the invaders have partial success in the direction of the settlement Ustynivka.

It is reported that the enemy continues to try to disrupt logistics and prevent the maneuver of Ukrainian troops’ strikes on bridge crossings in the area. To do this, Russians strike at bridge crossings.

Recall that in this morning's operational update, the General Staff announced that Russian troops in the coming days will try to seize Sievierodonetsk under their control and improve their position near Avdiivka in Donetsk region.

Earlier today, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, said that despite the difficult situation, the Russians could not take Sievierodonetsk under siege.

He also said that Russian troops are constantly shelling the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway, which is why an attempt to drive through it becomes a lottery.