Russia Can Fire At West Of Ukraine From Territory Of Belarus - AFU General Staff

The Russian occupation forces are moving the launchers of Iskander cruise missiles to the area of the city of Luninets, Brest region of Belarus. Deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov announced this at a briefing on Thursday, May 26.

Hromov noted that in the Volyn and Polissia operational areas there are no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the invaders, but there is a threat to the western regions of Ukraine.

"At the same time, the launchers of the Iskander operational-tactical cruise missiles are being moved to the area of the city of Luninets in the Brest region. Their involvement in the defeat of military facilities and infrastructure in the western region of our country is not excluded," Hromov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 26, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Oleksandr Lukashenko announced the creation of an operational command of troops in the southern direction "because of the threat from Ukraine."

On May 26, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported that the battles with the Russian invaders had reached their maximum intensity.

Also on May 26, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said that the next few weeks will be very challenging.