Turkey is in talks with Russia and Ukraine to open a corridor through the Bosphorus Strait for the export of Ukrainian grain. It is reported by Reuters.

"Turkey is negotiating with both Russia and Ukraine for the export of grains from Ukraine. With a corridor to be opened from Turkey, there was a demand for this grain to reach their targeted markets. Negotiations are still ongoing,” a senior Turkish official said to Reuters, requesting anonymity because the talks were confidential.

Another interlocutor familiar with the matter said that despite NATO membership, Turkey is seen by Russia as a more "neutral" country than other Western members of the Alliance.

"Turkey is ready to contribute to a kind of monitoring of these exports from Odesa through the Black Sea because Turkey traditionally is very strong in the Black Sea and they are ready to help," a senior European diplomat said on Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Dmytro Kuleba urged the countries of the world not to buy stolen Ukrainian grain from Russia.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine is negotiating the creation of the Organization of Grain Exporting Countries.