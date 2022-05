German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that Germany will allocate USD 105 million for the rearmament of its army. It is reported by CNN on Thursday, May 26.

Scholz said that the world is at a turning point, since the system of international cooperation is at risk. The German Chancellor indicated that he considered the prospect of Russia seizing Ukraine less likely than at the beginning of the invasion thanks to fierce resistance from Ukrainian troops and assistance from the international community.

"We cannot let Putin win this war, and I firmly believe he will not win it," said Scholz.

He added that Germany will equip its army so it's ready at "all times" to defend itself "under the new conditions" dictated by Russia. Scholz said that Germany hopes to allocate more than USD 105 million to modernize its armed forces: "It is the security of our country that is at stake. We are sending an unequivocal message to our allies that you can rely on Germany," the German Chancellor emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 26, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andrii Melnyk is outraged by the slow provision of military assistance by Germany to Ukraine. On his Twitter page, he posted a meme showing a snail with a bullet glued on.

On May 24, Polish President Andrzej Duda accused the German Federal Government of violating tank exchange agreements, as the government in Berlin promised Poland Leopard tanks to replace Polish tanks sent to Ukraine.

On May 23, Bild wrote that the Federal Government, led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, had been blocking arms supplies to Ukraine for more than a month.