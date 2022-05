The Russian occupation forces still have a lot of weapons, the next few weeks will be very challenging. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov announced this on Twitter on Thursday, May 26.

Danilov wrote that the enemy changed tactics, concentrating troops to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The NSDC Secretary urged not to downplay the enemy's forces, since the aggressor still has enough weapons.

"The enemy still has a huge amount of weapons. The next few weeks will be very challenging. Russia's strategic plans do not change - the destruction of Ukraine as a state," Danilov said.

Also, the NSDC Secretary said that Ukraine should destroy the "second army" of the world so that the threat to our independence and the existence of our state from Russia never arises again.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 26, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar announced that today the battles with the Russian invaders have reached their maximum intensity.

On Thursday, May 26, the Russian invaders fired at Kharkiv. At the moment, it is known about at least three killed.

On May 26, in Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian military is conducting intensive battles with the Russian invaders. The most aggravated situation is in the Izium direction.