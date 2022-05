Today, the aggressor is making an intense fire impact along the entire contact line and in the depths of the defense of our troops in the Donetsk operational area. The situation remains difficult and has signs of further aggravation. Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this at a briefing on Thursday, May 26.

Maliar pointed out that the Russian invaders use tactical missile systems, aviation and artillery.

"The enemy used all forces and means to capture our territory and encircle our troops. The battles today have reached their maximum intensity. The enemy is storming the positions of our troops in several directions simultaneously. An extremely difficult and long stage of the struggle awaits us, and we must understand that this is a war, and losses on our part are inevitable," Maliar emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, May 26, the Russian invaders fired at Kharkiv. At the moment, it is known about at least three killed.

On May 26, in Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian military is conducting intensive battles with the Russian invaders. The most aggravated situation is in the Izium direction.

At that, the losses of the personnel of the Russian troops for May 25 increased by 150 to 29,600 killed, and the Ukrainian military over the past day destroyed 10 tanks, 11 artillery systems and 11 drones.