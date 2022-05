Gas Stations In Hungary Will Sell Fuel Only To Owners Of Vehicles With Hungarian License Plates - Media

The Hungarian government has banned gas stations from selling fuel to owners of vehicles with non-Hungarian license plates. The new rules come into force on Friday, May 27.

This was reported by the Russian edition of Interfax with reference to the Serbian TV channel RTS.

"The Hungarian government has decided that from Friday only owners of vehicles with Hungarian license plates will be allowed to refuel at Hungarian gas stations," it was reported.

This decision was made in order to stop the so-called "gasoline tourism," when foreigners refueled their vehicles in Hungary, where fuel prices are frozen by government decree.

This led to the fact that uninterrupted fuel supplies in the country were under threat.

We will remind, on Tuesday, May 24, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that from May 25, a state of emergency would be introduced in the country due to the war in Ukraine.

Later, the country's embassy in Ukraine said that the state of emergency in Hungary was introduced to assist refugees and avoid negative impacts on the economy.

Earlier, we wrote that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Hungary's position on refusing to impose an oil embargo against Russia.