GTS Operator Of Ukraine Extends Access To Guaranteed Capacities For Gas Imports From Hungary To Ukraine

The Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTS Operator of Ukraine) LLC has extended access to guaranteed capacities for importing natural gas from Hungary to Ukraine until March 31, 2023.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The GTS Operator of Ukraine has agreed with the Hungarian operator FGSZ to extend access to guaranteed capacities for importing natural gas from Hungary to Ukraine until March 31, 2023.

Consequently, gas traders will be able to book new quarterly capacity to deliver natural gas for the needs of Ukraine. "Hungary - Ukraine" is one of the most popular import routes among customers of transportation services," the statement says.

The GTS Operator of Ukraine notes that since the beginning of 2022, supplies from Hungary have accounted for 46% of natural gas imports to Ukraine, and by the end of 2021 - more than 85%.

"The Hungarian direction is important for Ukraine, in particular because of access to the LNG terminal on the KRK island in Croatia. Ukrainian companies will be able to take advantage of these opportunities in preparation for the new heating season," said Serhii Makohon, the Director General of the company.

According to the report, in general, thanks to agreements with operators of Poland, Slovakia and Hungary, in 2022 the GTS Operator of Ukraine doubled the guaranteed opportunities for importing natural gas from Europe to Ukraine - up to more than 50 million cubic meters per day, with this volume corresponding to daily domestic natural gas production.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine can import natural gas from LNG terminals in Greece, Croatia, Poland and Lithuania.