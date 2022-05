4 Members of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction propose to parliament to allow the forced seizure of property of Belarus in Ukraine.

This is stated in bill No. 7411 of May 26, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Back in early March, the Rada adopted a law that approved the grounds and procedure for the forced seizure of property of Russia and its residents in Ukraine.

The new legislative initiative proposes to extend the law on seizure to the Republic of Belarus and its residents.

The document also proposes to prescribe in the legislative field that Belarus is a state that supports the Russian Federation in armed aggression against Ukraine by providing the armed forces of the aggressor state with unhindered access to its territory and military infrastructure for military operations against Ukraine.

Among the initiators of the bill are members of the Servant of the People faction - Serhii Kuzminykh, Heorhii Mazurashu, Vasyl Virastiuk, and Anatolii Ostapenko

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the law approving the decree on the forced seizure of Russian property in Ukraine entered into force.