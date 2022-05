Delay In Supply Of Long-Range Weapons To Ukraine Measured By Lives Of Defenders - Zaluzhnyi

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine really need weapons that hit the enemy at a great distance, herewith he stressed that delay in the supply of such weapons is measured by the lives of the defenders.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zaluzhnyi said that it is now very difficult for the Ukrainian troops, they are fighting with the enemy for every section of the front, for every settlement.

Western weapons and equipment help to knock the enemy out of Ukraine, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are grateful for the international technical assistance provided.

"At the same time, we really need the items of weapons that will allow us to hit the enemy at a great distance. And this cannot be delayed, because the cost of delay is measured by the lives of people who defended the world from rashism," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 9, Reuters reported that the White House was working to transfer modern anti-ship missiles to Ukraine that would help lift the naval blockade by the Russian Federation.

On May 22, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, said that Ukraine would release the Black Sea if partners handed over MLRS systems (Multiple Launch Rocket System - an American universal missile launcher).

On May 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the Black Sea can be unblocked in different ways, one of the ways is military, so Ukraine turned to partners with requests for appropriate weapons.

On May 23, it became known that Denmark agreed to provide Ukraine with Harpoon anti-ship missiles and launchers to them to protect its coast.

At the same time, the media reported the Federal Government, headed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, had been blocking exports of up to 100 Marder infantry fighting vehicles manufactured by Rheinmetall to Ukraine for more than a month.