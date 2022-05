Cabinet Allows Some Men Liable For Military Service To Travel Abroad During Martial Law

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed a number of categories of men liable for military service to travel abroad during martial law.

This is stated in government decree No. 615 dated May 20, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, during martial law, the next categories of men were allowed to temporarily leave Ukraine:

drivers transporting medical supplies, humanitarian aid for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the population (the maximum stay abroad is 30 days).

truck drivers with licenses (maximum stay abroad - 45 days).

railway workers who ensure the functioning and uninterrupted operation of the railway (the period of stay abroad is no more than six months).

athletes and coaches who participate in international competitions or prepare for them (the period of staying abroad is allowed for 30 days).

Drivers and railway workers transporting humanitarian aid must obtain permits from the relevant authorities to travel abroad, athletes must be included in the list of participants in a sports event by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a petition to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to lift the travel ban for men aged 18 to 60 gained the necessary 25,000 votes for consideration.