Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin is expecting Kyiv to accept its demands, including Russia's claims to the occupied territories. He stated this on the radio Mayak.

Peskov said that Moscow is expecting Kyiv to accept its demands.

"Moscow is waiting for Kyiv to accept Moscow's demands and realize the de facto situation - the real situation that exists," Peskov said.

When asked if this concerns, among other things, "territorial concessions," Peskov replied: "These are not territorial concessions, Kyiv needs to recognize the de facto situation and just soberly assess it."

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, 82% of respondents polled by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) consider territorial concessions to achieve peace unacceptable.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he would consider the liberation of the occupied territories, including Crimea and Donbas, a victory of Ukraine.

Also, adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, said that any concessions to Russia so that they supposedly save face in this war will mean a postponed war that Ukrainians will have to face again in the coming years.