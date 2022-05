AFU Do Not Allow Russian Invaders To Improve Their Positions Near Izium And Resume Attack On Sloviansk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not allow the Russian invaders to improve their positions near Izium in Kharkiv region and resume the attack on Sloviansk in Donetsk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy is trying to improve the tactical situation near ​​Izium and resume the attack on the city of Sloviansk," the authority said.

The enemy fired artillery, multiple rocket launchers, mortars and tanks on the areas of the settlements of Chepol, Dovhenke, Kurulka, Bohorodychne and Studenok.

In the Donetsk direction, the main efforts of the enemy are concentrated on taking the settlement of Lyman under full control and attempts to improve the tactical situation near Sievierodonetsk and Avdiivka.

The enemy is actively using means of electronic warfare in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, using artillery and attack aircraft against the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the civilian infrastructure of the region.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in the coming days, the invaders will try to take control of Sievierodonetsk and improve their positions near Avdiivka.

The military repulsed 10 enemy attacks in Donbas and are fighting in 2 locations.

According to British intelligence, the Russian Federation failed to properly use its airborne troops in Ukraine, which led to significant losses in many of the elite units of these forces.