The Russian occupiers are already building a third line of defense in the occupied south of Ukraine. This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The regrouping of Russian troops in Kherson region and in the occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia region indicates Russia's intention to gain a foothold in these territories. This grouping, in addition to ground forces, includes air and sea components.

"In Kherson region, on the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, we see an increase that occurs as a result of the movement of troops from the territory of the Crimean peninsula. And this is in transit from the Russian Federation. And accordingly, we see how powerful the group of troops that Russia is now deploying in the occupied territories of the south of Ukraine," said Vadym Skybytskyi, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to him, since the beginning of May, the occupying troops began to strengthen their defenses in the occupied territories. Appropriate engineering structures are being prepared, not even one or two, but a third line of defense is being built.

"This suggests that the occupation of these territories, but we can talk about the prospect that the Russian Federation wants to stay for a long time. It is these military aspects, military indicators that indicate Russia's intentions to seize and hold these territories," the Ukrainian military intelligence representative said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Putin signed a decree on the simplified acquisition of Russian citizenship for residents of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In addition, in Kherson region, the occupying "military-civilian administration" will turn to Russia with a request to deploy a military base on the temporarily occupied territory.