Russia Extends Heightened Level Of Terrorist Threat In Bryansk And Kursk Regions Until June 8

Russia has extended the heightened level of terrorist threat in Bryansk and Kursk regions until June 8.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Siverske direction, the enemy is taking measures to cover a section of the Ukrainian-Russian border in Bryansk and Kursk regions and to prevent the transfer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to other threatening directions.

"In the border areas of these Russian regions, an increased level of terrorist threat has been extended until June 8 of this year," the General Staff said.

According to the authority, the enemy fired from 120-mm mortars and cannon artillery at the areas of the settlements of Bachevsk and Krasnopillia in Sumy region and the settlement of Zarichchia in Chernihiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian occupation forces are focusing their main efforts on defeating the Joint Forces grouping and trying to establish full control over the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine in battles do not allow Russian troops to reach the administrative border of Luhansk region.