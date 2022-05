The Republic of Korea can contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine after the end of the war.

Yuliya Svyrydenko, the First Vice Prime Minister / Minister of Economy of Ukraine, announced this following a series of meetings held within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

She noted that Korea can help, in particular, in the restoration of destroyed infrastructure.

"We will also adopt the Korean experience of industrial modernization, which is very relevant for us today. This was discussed with a representative of the Presidential Office of the country Na Kyung-won. Korea is one of the world's leading manufacturers of electric vehicles, and our state intends to increase their supplies in order to partially transfer transport on alternative energy sources," said a representative of the Ukrainian government.

She also held talks with a number of other foreign colleagues. Thus, in particular, the integration of Ukraine into the European Union was discussed with European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs Paolo Gentiloni.

"In the near future, we expect to receive the status of a candidate state for EU membership. It is also important for Ukraine to gain full access to the EU market, without quotas and tariffs, without logistical restrictions. And steps have already been taken to liberalize trade," Svyrydenko stressed.

She added that she also thanked Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher for military, financial and humanitarian support. It is expected that the Netherlands will assist Ukraine in collecting information and preparing recommendations on sanitary and phytosanitary control.

First Deputy Prime Minister also spoke with the Minister of Commerce of Costa Rica, Manuel Tovar Rivera. Our state expects the countries of Latin America to uphold issues that are important for us, she emphasized. In particular, we are talking about the possible accession of Ukraine to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Earlier, Svyrydenko also reported on the discussion of fuel delivery with German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck. He also talked about the restoration of Ukraine and the interaction between Ukrainian and German businesses.