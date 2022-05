Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, notes that the war between Russia and Ukraine has turned into a "war of attrition" and no one can predict with certainty how and when it will end.

He said this in an interview with Rzeczpospolita, Yevropeiska Pravda online media reports.

Stoltenberg noted that after 13 weeks of war, it is clear that Russia made serious strategic miscalculations with its original plan for the campaign, and Ukraine proved its readiness and ability to resist thanks to the courage and professionalism of the military and Western assistance with training and weapons.

He repeated his words that the Alliance now sees its goal in further support of Ukraine and at the same time preventing the escalation of the war.

He reiterated his arguments about preventing escalation, noting that if the war escalated into an outright full-scale war between NATO and Russia, it would bring even more trouble than the war had already done in Ukraine.

The second step in preventing escalation, he added, was building up military power on the Alliance's eastern flank so that the Kremlin would not misjudge NATO's readiness to defend all allies. According to Stoltenberg, there are now 40,000 troops under the direct command of NATO, reinforced by significant sea and air forces, and the total number of US troops in Europe after February 24 has grown by 30,000 people to 100,000, of which the majority are deployed in eastern member countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian Federation failed to properly use its airborne troops in Ukraine, which led to significant losses in many elite units of these forces.

Also on May 25, Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai said that Russian troops had captured approximately 95% of the territory of Luhansk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the Russian occupiers focused their main efforts on the capture of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.