One of the small armored artillery boats of the Ukrainian Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, captured by the occupiers in Berdiansk at the beginning of the invasion, the Russian military moved to the Black Sea, to the Zmiinyi Island. Probably, the boat under the Ukrainian flag can be used for provocations with shelling of foreign civilian ships.

That follows from a Facebook statement by the Operational Command South.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian ship Admiral Makarov is heading towards Odesa.

Meanwhile, in the occupied Crimea, the Russians deploy S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, and enemy warships continue to maneuver in the Black Sea.

Also, British intelligence told why the Russian Federation is trying to gain a foothold on Zmiinyi Island.