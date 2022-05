Belarus is hosting command and staff exercises, which the country is conducting jointly with Russia. The possibility that Belarus will fire with missiles from there remains.

The press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement.

"In the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, command-staff and mobilization trainings are being held with the personnel of the military units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus. The possibility of missile and air strikes from the territory of this country remains," the report says.

According to military analyst Serhii Hrabskyi, Belarus is not yet accumulating forces and means on the border with Ukraine for an invasion, so an attack is not expected in the coming weeks. Nevertheless, the Belarusian missile threat exists not only for the border regions, but also for the entire west of Ukraine. The expert suggests that the Russians want to hinder the active supply of Western weapons with rocket fire.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Belarusian armed forces are intensively conducting reconnaissance and deploying additional units in the border areas.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the troops of the occupiers deployed operational-tactical missile systems Iskander-M in Belarus, 50 km from the border of Ukraine, and are strengthening their positions near the Russian-Ukrainian border