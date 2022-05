The Russian Federation failed to properly use its airborne troops in Ukraine, which led to significant losses in many of the elite units of these forces.

That follows from the intelligence review by the British Ministry of Defense.

The agency notes that the Russian Airborne Forces (VDV) have been seriously involved in several notable tactical failures since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Among them are an attempt to attack Kyiv through the Hostomel airfield in March, a stalled offensive in the Izium direction in April, as well as an unsuccessful and expensive crossing over the Siverskyi Donets River.

Russian doctrine calls for the use of the Airborne Forces to carry out some of the more complex operations. The Airborne Forces, numbering 45,000 people, consists mainly of professional contract soldiers. Its members enjoy elite status and receive additional pay.

However, in Ukraine, Russia used paratroopers in missions that were better suited to heavy armored infantry, so these units suffered heavy casualties during the campaign.

The mixed performance of the paratroopers likely reflects strategic mismanagement of this capability and Russia's failure to secure air superiority, the summary said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 23, the loss of personnel of the Russian troops increased by 150 to 29,350 killed, equipment - by 9 tanks and 1 aircraft.

Also, the loss of personnel of the Russian troops for May 24 increased by 100 to 29,450 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 3 tanks, 1 aircraft and 11 drones over the past day.