As of the morning of May 26, over 676 children had been affected in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 240 children had been killed and more than 436 injured.

Children were affected the most in Donetsk region - 151, Kyiv region - 116, Kharkiv region - 105, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 50, Kherson region - 49, Mykolayiv region - 45, Zaporizhzhia region - 28, Sumy region - 17, in Kyiv City - 16, and Zhytomyr region- 15.

In the course of fixing criminal offenses, it became known that as a result of the shelling of civilian vehicles by the enemy in Mykolayiv district, Mykolayiv region, two children were killed.

It also became known that a 16-year-old girl was injured during the shelling of Mariupol, Donetsk region.

On May 24, as a result of shelling by the Russian troops of the village of Krasnohorivka, Ocheretne Unified Territorial Community, Donetsk region, a 6-year-old girl was seriously injured with amputation of her lower limb.

On May 24, a 9-year-old child was seriously wounded due to the shelling of Balakliya, Kharkov region, by the invaders.

Due to the bombing and shelling of the Ukrainian cities and villages by the RF Armed Forces, 1,883 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 178 of them were completely destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian special services use mobile games to recruit children in Ukraine.