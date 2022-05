In the coming days, the invaders will try to take control of Sievierodonetsk and improve their positions near Avdiyivka.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The General Staff noted unsuccessful attempts to storm in the direction of Ustynivka. The troops of the Russian Federation are actively using means of electronic warfare. Also, to suppress the positions of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers used artillery and attack aircraft. As a result of the shelling, the houses of civilians suffer.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 25, the head of Luhansk regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai said that Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk can still be reached along the Lysychansk-Bakhmut Highway, despite the danger.

In addition, on the evening of May 25, Haidai said that Russian troops had captured approximately 95% of the territory of Luhansk region, the situation in the region was very difficult.

The head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration stressed that despite the very difficult situation, the town of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, is under the complete control of the Ukrainian army.

However, the entire Luhansk region was left without gas. There is also no light and water for a long time.