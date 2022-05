Russia Says It Will Open Corridors In Black And Azov Seas For Foreign Ships

The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced that it is opening two maritime humanitarian corridors for the exit of foreign ships from ports in the Black and Azov Seas, they will work daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Moscow time. The Russian agency Interfax reported this on Wednesday, May 25.

"In the Black Sea - to leave the ports of Kherson, Mykolaiv, Chornomorsk, Ochakiv, Odesa and Pivdennyi in a southwestern direction from the territorial sea of Ukraine 80 miles long and 3 miles wide. In the Sea of Azov - to leave the port of Mariupol 115 miles long and 2 miles wide in the direction of the Black Sea," the message says.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said that 70 foreign ships from 16 states remain blocked in six ports - Kherson, Mykolaiv, Chornomorsk, Ochakiv, Odesa and Pivdennyi, accusing Ukraine of alleged threats of shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the European Council Charles Michel discussed the importance of taking immediate measures to unblock Russian ports for grain exports.

The UN said that about 25 million tons of grain were stuck in Ukraine due to the war, which could affect food prices in the world.

On May 21, Zelenskyy did not rule out unblocking Ukrainian ports by military means.