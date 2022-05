Ukraine will resist Russian aggression, and there can be no question of any concessions to the aggressor, despite the difficult situation at the front. The adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych stated this on the air of Feigin.Live on YouTube on Wednesday, May 25.

Arestovych said that the situation remains difficult and tense, in the next month and a half it is possible that Ukrainian troops leave their positions, as well as losses and encirclement at the front, and you need to be ready for this.

"A difficult month awaits us: depression, reaching panic in places and mutual heavy accusations in society. We do not have time, since Western assistance will not be able to come by this time, so in the coming month we will have significant troubles. It will be very, very difficult for us at the front," said the adviser to the head of the President's Office.

Arestovych explained that this situation is developing because of the allies, who still cannot supply heavy weapons, in particular Germany. The adviser to the head of the President's Office said that Ukraine will confront the aggressor in order to completely free its territory. He recalled that even without Western assistance, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 4.5 regions: "And we will liberate more. If necessary, we will carry out additional mobilization, we will find ways," Arestovych emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 25, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Oleksii Arestovych, said that now Ukraine has 700,000 soldiers in the reserve, but if necessary, their number can be brought to 1 million.

Also on May 25, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, said that Russian troops had captured about 95% of the territory of Luhansk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Russian invaders threw the main efforts to capture Donetsk and Luhansk regions.