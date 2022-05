The UN believes that the conflict in Ukraine may escalate even more up to the use of nuclear weapons by Russia.

This is stated in the report of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

"The prospect of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now back within the realm of possibility,” it was said.

Besides, the report described the existing consequences of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine: destroyed houses, schools and hospitals, lack of basic necessities and 12 million immigrants. Also, food, fuel, fertilizers have risen in price all over the world due to disruption of supply chains.

The UN noted that the poorest countries suffer the most from this.

We will remind, recently, U.S. Lieutenant General Ben Hodges said in an interview that, despite the threats, Russia will not use nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine, but will continue its threats.

On April 20, CNN, citing unnamed U.S. Defense officials, reported that the U.S. military does not yet see a threat of Russia's use of nuclear weapons.

Nevertheless, on April 14, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency William Burns warned that Putin's threats about the use of nuclear weapons should not be taken lightly.