Russian troops have captured about 95% of the territory of Luhansk region, the situation in the region is very difficult. The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai said this on Wednesday, May 25.

Haidai said that Russia has thrown a huge amount of military equipment and soldiers into Luhansk region. The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration said that today 25 battalion-tactical groups consisting of 300-500 people have been thrown into this region.

"About 95% of the territory of Luhansk region is occupied," Haidai said.

The Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway is fired upon by the Russians, they even set up their checkpoints, but the road is not blocked, humanitarian supplies are imported. Sievierodonetsk is under the control of Ukraine, despite the incessant shelling, the governor said. Despite this, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to resist Russian aggression, and over the past three months have destroyed a lot of equipment and personnel of the invader's army, Haidai said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 25, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, said that Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk can still be reached along the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway, despite the danger.

On May 24, Haidai said that in Luhansk region there is the most difficult situation with shelling in 8 years.

Also on May 24, Haidai said that the city of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, is under the full control of the Ukrainian army.