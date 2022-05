The Russian occupation forces focus their main efforts on the defeat of the Joint Forces group and attempts to establish full control over the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Wednesday, May 25.

The invaders are trying to overcome the resistance of units in the Joint Forces Operation zone in order to create favorable conditions for the offensive. The main efforts of the Russian troops were concentrated in the Bakhmut direction, and they are trying to develop success in the Lyman direction. Also, the invaders are actively preparing for offensive actions in the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia areas.

The enemy attempted offensive and assault actions in the Severodonetsk and Bakhmut directions in the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Lypove and Nyrkove, was not successful, retreated to previously occupied lines. In the Avdiivka direction, the Russian invaders conducted unsuccessful assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Avdiivka and Pisky. The enemy is trying to improve the tactical position of its units in the Izium and Sloviansk areas. They made attempts at assault and offensive actions in the areas of Dovhenke in Kharkiv region and the Bohorodychne in Donetsk region, they were not successful, withdrew with losses.

The General Staff also indicated that the aggressor's troops inflicted artillery and air strikes in the areas of Lyman, Komyshuvakha, Mariinka, Nikolske and Poltavka in Donetsk region, as well as Sievierodonetsk, Novozvanivka, Orikhove in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 24, the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russian military-space forces were increasing their aviation presence around the Ukrainian borders.

Also on May 24, the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Interior Affairs Viktor Andrusiv said that the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine left the village of Svitlodarsk, Donetsk region, in order to avoid serious losses or encirclement by the invaders.

At the same time, the losses of the personnel of the Russian troops for May 24 increased by 100 to 29,450 killed, and the Ukrainian military over the past day destroyed 3 tanks, 1 aircraft and 11 drones.