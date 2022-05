Invaders Launch Airstrike On Housing Sector Of Kramatorsk, No Casualties - Mayor Honcharenko

On the night of Wednesday, May 25, Russian troops launched an airstrike on Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, hit the housing sector.

Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"An alarming night in Kramatorsk. Air attack on residential areas and the private sector. No casualties," he wrote.

The mayor urged the residents of Kramatorsk who left the city not to return yet, because it is now dangerous there.

Honcharenko also published a photo with the consequences of the shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of May 23, the Russians launched a missile attack on Korosten, one of the missiles damaged the railway infrastructure.

Also on Wednesday morning, May 25, the Russian invaders launched four missiles on Zaporizhzhia.

They also launched three missile strikes on the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region, an industrial enterprise was damaged.

Troops of the Russian invaders deployed Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems in Belarus 50 km from the Ukrainian border, and were strengthening their positions near the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Also, one of the newest ships of the Black Sea fleet, Admiral Makarov, advanced to a group in the Black Sea of 7 large landing ships and 2 missile ships from Sevastopol. The likelihood of missile strikes also increases.