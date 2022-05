The Russian military took the bodies of the dead sailors and secret equipment from the Moskva cruiser that sank in April. The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine representative Vadym Skybytskyi said this in an interview with Krym.Realii.

So, Skybytskyi confirmed the information of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation that the Moskva cruiser sank when it was towed to Sevastopol.

According to him, Russia conducted a rescue operation on the Moskva sunken cruiser. Skybytskyi claims it lasted at least two weeks.

"Between 5 and 7 ships were brought in. Basically, these were rescue ships, boats, tugs that took out the bodies, removed all the equipment that was classified there, and cleaned this cruiser - they got what was left there and what should not fall into the hands of a third country," Skybytskyi said.

However, the Russian military did not publicly report a rescue operation on the downed Moskva cruiser.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 13, information appeared that servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the Moskva missile missiles with Neptune anti-ship missiles.

The next day, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially confirmed that the cruiser was damaged. According to the Russian military, a fire began on the ship, which led to the detonation of ammunition.

At the same time, the department reported that the crew was evacuated.

A few hours later, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that the Moskva cruiser sank in the Black Sea, allegedly during towing to the port of Sevastopol.