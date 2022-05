Turchynov Calls On SSU To Interrogate Him In Poroshenko-Medvedchuk Case In Trench At Front

Former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksandr Turchynov is ready to testify to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in the case against former President Petro Poroshenko and Verkhovna Rada Member Viktor Medvedchuk in one of the trenches at the front.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I want to inform the "heroic" investigators that I am on the southeastern front and am ready to give answers to any questions in one of the trenches," he wrote.

Turchynov noted that he learned about the call for interrogation from the media.

He considers the information about the summons for interrogation an inadequate political PR of the Security Service of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk, ex-Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Turchynov and ex-Minister of Interior Affairs Arsen Avakov did not come for interrogation at the SSU in the case against former President Petro Poroshenko and Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk, so they will be summoned again.

Medvedchuk testified against Poroshenko.

He said that he helped Poroshenko buy the Samara-Western Direction pipeline from Russia for USD 23 million.