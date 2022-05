ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih mining and metallurgical combine (Dnipropetrovsk region) plans to reach a 50% utilization of steel production facilities.

Mauro Longobardo, Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, said this in an interview with Forbes, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I'm trying to make the production work 100% and steel production somewhere 50%. We will sell an excess of iron ore concentrate. With the launch of blast furnaces, which are now mothballed, the volume of concentrate for sale will decrease. In total, we plan to sell 650,000 tons of products in June, of which 200,000 tons are metal products and 450,000 tons are iron ore concentrate. This is about 70% of our capacity. In a normal situation, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih can ship 500,000 tons of steel products and up to 250,000 tons of iron ore concentrate monthly. As soon as the situation changes, we will return to the traditional specialization - steel production," he said.

At the same time, according to Longobardo, the lack of coking coal does not give the company the opportunity to reach the full utilization of steel production capacities.

"We cannot provide coal demand for all blast furnaces. In normal times, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih bought about 300,000 tons of coal monthly. One of the main suppliers was Kazakhstan. But now coal from Temirtau cannot reach us, they must look for other sources and bring it by rail. It's not easy. We are trying to import coal using wagons that exported our products. But it doesn't happen instantly or in the amount we need. Therefore, so far we have launched only one blast furnace," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is optimizing its management structure in wartime conditions.

Earlier, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih temporarily suspended part of investment programs.

On April 12, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih partially resumed production.

On March 3, the international holding ArcelorMittal decided to suspend steel production at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to ensure the safety of employees and assets.

In October 2020, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih began construction of a new pelletizing factory with investments of more than USD 250 million.

Mittal Steel Germany GmbH, which is part of the ArcelorMittal international holding, owns 95.1283% of the plant's shares.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is the largest producer of rolled steel in Ukraine, specializing in the production of long products, in particular rebar and wire rod.