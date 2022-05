From the warehouses of the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, the Russian occupiers transport grain by wagons to Crimea and then to Russia.

This was reported by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova.

"A car convoy of grain trucks stolen from the Asket Shipping carrier was seen on the Melitopol highway. Earlier, the Asket Shipping company refused to cooperate with the occupiers and transferred its capacities to the west of Ukraine. Berdiansk residents counted more than 30 trucks with trailers filled with grain near the Azovkabel plant,” she noted.

The occupiers are also trying to take out the rest of the grain from the Mariupol port by rail. Work on the repair of the railway canvas in Mariupol and the Sartana station urgently began.

The invaders, using the ports of the temporarily occupied Crimea and Sevastopol, export the looted Ukrainian grain to third countries by sea.

According to Denisova, the ship "Matros Pazinich", which had already transported the stolen grain to Syria, returned to the Black Sea and was loaded again. After leaving the Crimean port, this ship indicated the destination port of Beirut in Lebanon.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Kuleba urged the countries of the world not to buy stolen Ukrainian grain from Russia.

In addition, fresh Maxar satellite images have been published, which indicate the theft of Ukrainian grain by Russian invaders.