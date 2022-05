In occupied Mariupol, Russian invaders are trying to partially restore the port with Ukrainian grain and metal on its territory. The director of the Mariupol Commercial Sea Port State Enterprise Ihor Barskyi said this to the European Pravda.

According to him, as of February 23, there were about 200,000 tons of metal and cast iron in the port, the cost of which reaches USD 170 million. The volume of grain was significantly smaller - 3,400 tons in warehouses and another 9,000 tons on a ship under a foreign flag at one of the berths.

Now the occupiers have unlocked the old port gates. Taking into account a depth of about 3.5 m, river-type vessels with a small draft can enter there. However, Russian ships cannot enter the port until the port's water area is cleared of sunken sea transport. According to Barskyi, the invaders can clear 3-4 berths out of 18.

To do this, the enemy needs electricity to use portal cranes. The port substation is damaged, and its restoration is a complex process that takes a long time.

So the invaders will not be able to load their vessels with Ukrainian property yet.

However, the port has one intact autonomous floating crane running on diesel fuel - it is it that can be attracted to export stolen Ukrainian metal. Now Russian invaders are repairing heavy loaders, which are necessary for this.

Besides, there is information that the Russian invaders want to establish their own occupation administration of the port.

Barskyi also recalled that the Mariupol port fed residents to the end and delivered water to the city until the water station was damaged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders are trying to resume the work of the Mariupol port.

Meanwhile, fresh satellite images indicate the theft of Ukrainian grain by the invaders.