Poroshenko For First Time Reacts To Medvedchuk's Testimony Against Him

Former President Petro Poroshenko reacted to Viktor Medvedchuk's testimony against him by saying that now there will be no sensations or news from the politician on this matter.

He said this in a video message on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Those who are waiting today for a sensation or some defining news, this will not happen," the ex-head of state said.

He said that his video message is about what he and his team do "every day, routine work" and spoke about the delivery of JAC pickups for the military.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Medvedchuk testified against Poroshenko.

The detained MP spoke about the scheme for withdrawing from state ownership of a part of the main oil product pipeline Samara - Western Direction for further pumping diesel fuel through it.

Describing the essence of the scheme, Medvedchuk detailed the role of Poroshenko in it, namely that he not only turned to Medvedchuk with a request to contact the Russian leadership, but also ensured that the necessary decisions were made in all Ukrainian instances.