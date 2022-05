Advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko believes that the actual annexation of Mariupol, Donetsk region, has begun.

He wrote about this on his Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The actual annexation of Mariupol has begun," Andriushchenko wrote.

According to him, today the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" has launched the receipt of Russian passports by residents of Mariupol and other territories of Donetsk region seized after February 24, 2022 without obtaining a "DPR" passport.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Andriushchenko advised residents of the city not to refuse the help of the invaders and to move into the homes of those who left.

The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine said that the invaders dragged a "zombibox on wheels" into bombed Mariupol so that Mariupol residents would definitely believe that "life has improved."

Russian invaders opened another filtration point in Mariupol in a store.

The Kremlin does not abandon the idea of ​ ​ holding "referendums" on the inclusion of the occupied Donbas and Kherson region into the Russian Federation. They may take place on September 11, 2022.