SSU Does Not Summons Poroshenko For Interrogation After Medvedchuk's Testimony

The SSU did not summon former President Petro Poroshenko for interrogation after the testimony of Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk.

This is evidenced by the information on the website of the SSU, Ukrainian News.

In particular, Poroshenko's name does not appear in the list of subpoenas to summon for interrogation.

However, as part of the Medvedchuk-Poroshenko case, the SSU is waiting for interrogation of former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk, former Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, and ex-Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Turchynov.

The SSU could not tell Ukrainian News whether Poroshenko would be summoned for interrogation in the near future.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the SSU summoned Avakov, Turchynov and Yatsenyuk for interrogation in the case of Poroshenko and Medvedchuk, but they did not appear.

MP Medvedchuk testified against Poroshenko.

He said he helped Poroshenko buy the Samara-Western Direction pipeline from Russia for USD 23 million. He also told how the former president organized a scheme for buying coal from ORDLO for cash.

Medvedchuk said that ICU founder Makar Paseniuk, ex-MP from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc Ihor Kononenko, ex-head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Hrytsak, ex-head of the NBU Valeriya Hontareva and ex-Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Volodymyr Demchyshyn are accomplices of Poroshenko's crimes.