Kuleba Names Number Of Issues In Which Ukraine Will Never Compromise

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said the country has a number of issues on which it will never compromise. Daily Sabah reports this.

Thus, Kuleba outlined a number of issues in which Ukraine will never make concessions.

"There are elements (on which) we will never compromise. Even if half the world comes upon us and forces us to make concessions, we will not do this," Kuleba said.

On which issues Ukraine will never compromise:

territorial integrity of Ukraine;

Russian occupiers must completely leave the territory of our country;

Ukraine will decide its own foreign policy without Russian interference.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is sure that sooner or later there will be negotiations on peace with Russia, but he wonders with what President of Russia.

On May 22, the head of the Russian negotiating delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said that Russia was ready to continue the dialogue, but the negotiations were frozen at the initiative of Ukraine.