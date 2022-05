Oleksii Arestovych, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said that Ukraine now has 700,000 military in reserve. However, if necessary, their number can be increased to one million.

Arestovych said this on the air of the Feygin Live program on YouTube.

However, in his opinion, there may be a problem with the armament of new military personnel.

"Everything depends on the supply of Western weapons, it has its own difficulties ... Some of the weapons need to be produced, some need to be transferred to the Western armies so that they give us - this is a long story. We are aiming for the second half of July," Arestovych said.

He also noted that the system of mobilization has been improved in Ukraine for eight years. In Russia, it is organized much worse.

“It would seem - they could, they have been building the armed forces for decades, since 2008, so precisely. They were building for a lightning fast campaign, now the war is protracted. This system will not be rebuilt in six months or a year, even on an emergency basis, as they are now do, it is impossible,” said the adviser to the head of the President's Office. According to him, Ukraine has a radical advantage in terms of mobilization.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Verkhovna Rada extended the general mobilization from May 25 for 90 days, that is, until August 23.

The Ministry of Defense focuses on the need to provide 1 million people who will fight the Russian occupiers.

8 MPs propose the parliament exempt university teachers from mobilization, regardless of whether they have a scientific degree.

The head of the personnel department of the headquarters of the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces Roman Horbach said that the mobilization in Ukraine continues according to plan, it will probably be extended after May 24.

70% of respondents polled by the Rating sociological group have a positive attitude towards the idea of ​​mobilizing men of draft age to restore the country instead of serving in the army.