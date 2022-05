Putin Signs Decree On Simplified Acquisition Of RF Citizenship For Kherson And Zaporizhzhia Regions Residents

Today, May 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the simplified acquisition of Russian citizenship for residents of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine.

This is stated in his decree.

The document makes additions to the decree of April 2019, in which, in a simplified manner, persons permanently residing in the territory of “LDPR” were allowed to apply for admission to Russian citizenship.

It is noted that the decree comes into force from the date of its signing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Kherson region, the occupation "military-civil administration" will appeal to Russia with a request to deploy a military base on the temporarily occupied territory.

Earlier, partisans hung the flag of Ukraine at the Kherson railway station.

Besides, in Kherson, the occupation authorities plan to name one of the streets of the city in honor of the founder of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

Meanwhile, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, said that Kherson and Kherson region would be liberated from the Russian occupation as tough as possible for the Russian troops.