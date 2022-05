Ukraine is satisfied with China's neutral policy regarding the war with Russia. Zelenskyy said this while answering questions via video link at the Ukrainian Breakfast at the World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I think that China has chosen a policy of being on the sidelines. At the moment, I believe that Ukraine is satisfied with just such a policy. It is better than helping the Russian Federation in any case. I would like to believe that China will not pursue a different policy behind the back. We are satisfied with this status quo," he said.

Zelenskyy said that he does not yet see steps that China would take against Ukraine. He added that, unfortunately, he does not see China's support for Ukraine either.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine would like to have an advantage over Russia in relations with China.

He also believes that the U.S. can influence China's position towards Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in April, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the Ukrainian authorities offered China to become one of the guarantors of Ukraine's security.