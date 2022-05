Yatsenyuk, Turchynov And Avakov Did Not Come For Interrogation At SSU In Case Of Poroshenko And Medvedchuk

Former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk, ex-secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Turchynov and ex-minister of internal affairs Arsen Avakov did not come for interrogation at the SSU in the case against former President Petro Poroshenko and Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk, so they will be summoned again.

The press service of the SSU reported this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The SSU summons Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Oleksandr Turchynov, Arsen Avakov and Maksym Tymchenko for interrogation in the so-called 'coal case'," the authority said.

They pass as witnesses and are called for the purpose of a comprehensive, complete and impartial study of the circumstances of criminal proceedings.

Given that these citizens did not appear for interrogation on May 19, they will be summoned again.

The date of the interrogation is May 30.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, MP Medvedchuk testified against Poroshenko.

He said he helped Poroshenko buy the Samara-Western Direction pipeline from Russia for USD 23 million.

Medvedchuk claims that ICU founder Makar Paseniuk, ex-MP of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc Ihor Kononenko, ex-head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Hrytsak, ex-head of the NBU Valeria Hontareva and ex-Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Volodymyr Demchyshyn are accomplices of Poroshenko's crimes.