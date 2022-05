The Armed Forces of Ukraine forced the Russian invaders to avoid approaching the coast of the country and limit the activities of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea. This was stated by the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skybytskyi, reports "Crimea. Realities".

According to Skybytskyi, the actions of the Russian Federation in the Black Sea are currently limited.

“They have become cautious, but their ship grouping as of today, unfortunately, provides complete control of the Sea of ​​Azov, and this is understandable, together with the Kerch Strait, and they are now blocking our ports on the Black Sea,” Skybytskyi said.

He noted that Russia, by performing such actions, sets itself the only goal - this is the task of inflicting economic losses on Ukraine in order to prevent the functioning of ports as economic zones.

"To prevent the movement of goods, both on the territory of Ukraine and from the territory of our ports, and to maintain readiness for the use of those largest landing ships, other ships in the event of an amphibious landing operation. But again, I will say that our actions forced them to limit the activities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet at this stage," the intelligence official stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russians are preparing the S-400 in Crimea, and ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet continue to maneuver in the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, Denmark will hand over Harpoon anti-ship missiles to Ukraine.